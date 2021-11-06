SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,274,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME opened at $45.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

