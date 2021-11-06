Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $325.75. 940,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.22. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $330.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.