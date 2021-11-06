Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 753,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

