Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.43.

EXPE stock traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $661,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $593,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

