Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

ATUS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 9,913,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

