Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,808. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

