$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 1,185,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,494. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

