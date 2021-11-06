Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 425,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,281,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,092,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

