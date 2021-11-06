L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

LHX opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

