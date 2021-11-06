5,823 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15.

