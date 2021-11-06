Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.83 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

