$2.57 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.