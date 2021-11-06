$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.