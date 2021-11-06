Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.11

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 61530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

