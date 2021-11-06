dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.88

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 4738542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMYI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

