Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $713,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

EZU opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

