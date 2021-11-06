Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI opened at $101.47 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

