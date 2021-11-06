Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.49 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $211.29 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

