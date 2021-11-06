5,577 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.09 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

