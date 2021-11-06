Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,709,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,490,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,914,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

