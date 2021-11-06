GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,866 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

