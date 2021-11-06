GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $496.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

