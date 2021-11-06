Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Shopify by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,528.06 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,449.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,393.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

