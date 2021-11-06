Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

