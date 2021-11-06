Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $3.96. Chimerix shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 131,349 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chimerix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

