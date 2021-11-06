Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 96,685.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

FICO opened at $380.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.63 and a 200-day moving average of $472.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.41 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

