Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.00. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

