TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.19

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.19 and traded as low as $39.67. TDK shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 27,120 shares changing hands.

TTDKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TDK alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.