Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,109. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

SACH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

