Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.36

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 67635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 266,057 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,517,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magellan Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGLN)
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
