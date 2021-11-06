Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.36

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 67635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 266,057 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,960,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,517,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

