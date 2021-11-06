Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.21

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.21 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 172831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.90.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.