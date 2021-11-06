Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 96,082 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

The company has a market cap of $954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

