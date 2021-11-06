JMP Securities Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $320.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.00. 776,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

