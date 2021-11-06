Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $322.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.08 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $325.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $222,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,392 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

