Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 46,082 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

