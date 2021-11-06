Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

