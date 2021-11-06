Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NYSE:CVE opened at $12.56 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

