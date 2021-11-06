Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,664 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

