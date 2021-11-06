William R. Boyd Sells 15,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BYD opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $19,561,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

