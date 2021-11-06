Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 49,338 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 140,965.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 409.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in V.F. by 48.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in V.F. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

V.F. stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

