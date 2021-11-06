Clair Joyce St Sells 9,395 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00.

NTRS opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

