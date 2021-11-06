MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

NYSE EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day moving average is $251.21. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

