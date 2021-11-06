SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $446,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $344.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.