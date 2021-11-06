MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

