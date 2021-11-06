MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

CGNX stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

