TheStreet Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to B

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $45,134,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $37,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

