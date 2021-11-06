Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.56 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.28.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $440.22 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.