Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

