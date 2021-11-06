Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.66 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $116.66 million and $11.58 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00004671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,458.44 or 1.00023134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.52 or 0.00753614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,316,209 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

