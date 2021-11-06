Wedbush Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 45,641,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,076,559. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

